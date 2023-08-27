Home States Telangana

BRS MLA Mynampally to announce future course of action soon

Speaking to the media, the MLA said that he was a person who stands by his word.

BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @mynampallyh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao on Saturday announced that he would make up his mind on his future course of action after interacting with his party workers and supporters in his Assembly constituency, which may take about a week.

The BRS legislator said that one important leader had called him and advised him against taking any extreme decision and instead wanted him to tour his constituency and find out the pulse of the people. Accordingly, he decided to take out a padayatra. “I will announce my decision after touring my constituency for a week,” he said.

The BRS lawmaker called a meeting of his workers at his residence in Dhulapally on Saturday where he elicited their opinion on what he should do in the wake of the party turning inimical to him after his outburst against T Harish Rao.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said that he was a person who stands by his word. He said he had not made any unwarranted comments on the party but he only voiced his opinion about Harish Rao.

