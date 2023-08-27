CM Chandrasekhar Rao lauds National Film Award winners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday expressed his delight over the Telugu film industry clinching several honours at the 69th National Film Awards. He congratulated Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in Pushpa — The Rise. It is a proud moment that a Telugu hero won the best actor award for the first time in the last 60 years, he said.

“Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to bag a national award in the category of best actor. He enthralled the national and international audience with his high standard acting as a hero in many films,” the CM said, adding that Allu Arjun continued the legacy of his grandfather and great actor Allu Ramalingaiah and emerged as a great actor on his own, while drawing inspiration from actor Chiranjeevi.

Rao also expressed his delight that Oscar winner Chandra Bose, who brought global recognition to Telugu film song lyrics with his creative writing, for winning the National Award for Best Film Lyrics.

He also congratulated best music director Devi Sri Prasad, best playback singer Kalabhairava, best film critic Purushottamacharyulu and the producers, directors, actors and technical staff of films that won national awards in their respective categories.The CM said that it is significant that the Telugu film industry is showcasing its talent at the national and international levels with Hyderabad as its hub.

“It is a great accomplishment for all of us that Telugu cinema became as a role model for the entire country in the film production by winning the hearts of the audience in not only the Telugu States, but also at the national and international level,” he added.

