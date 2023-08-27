Home States Telangana

Cyberabad police report prompts Centre to curb bulk SIM card sales

Meanwhile, the minister’s announcement will help in tackling the cyber attacks opine cyber crime police officials.

Published: 27th August 2023

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s direction that retailers must take permission from respective police in order to sell SIM cards in bulk is based on a report that a 22-member advisory committee constituted by the Cyberabad police came up with. Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra was visibly pleased when the Union minister acknowledged the contribution made by the Cyberabad police for making police verification mandatory for selling SIMs in bulk.

Stephen Ravinda told TNIE: “Data theft is a major problem. We are attempting to not only curb cyber crime, but also focus on fast detection. Over one year, we had to deal with five data theft cases. Our investigation unearthed a major data breach. This led us to send the report to the Telecom minister who acknowledged our effort,” he said.

Ravindra pointed out that detection of cyber crime is our focus, the Cybercrime security bureau will also focus on fast detection using advanced tools. In one such remarkable victory, Cyberabad Crime DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar from Telangana came on top and was honoured with eRaksha Awards for investigation based on handles instead of modus operandi where a special tool was designed by Cybercrime officers from Telangana.”

Meanwhile, the minister’s announcement will help in tackling the cyber attacks opine cyber crime police officials. Cyberabad Cyber Crime ACP Ramachandra Reddy, speaking to TNIE, said, “This initiative helps in tackling cyber crime offenses and will ease the investigation. The announcement stated that the retailers have to take permission from the police for selling SIMs in bulk to companies. Availing permissions will allow the service providers to collect factual details of the companies, which helps in avoiding any fake documents. When any cyber crime cases are registered with the police, the service providers will give required information and since the documents submitted are genuine, cases will also be tracked down quickly.”A Cyber crime official stated that the announcement will lead the retailers to provide SIM cards in limited numbers.

