Hyderabad's Forestrek Park inaugurated with green gusto

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the State government’s initiative to plant one crore saplings under ‘Telangana ku Haritha Haram’, Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Patnam Mahender Reddy planted saplings after inaugurating the Forestrek Park in Manchirevula village of Rajendra Nagar mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday.

The initiative aims to amplify efforts towards conservation of the environment and ecological restoration across the State. Apart from the minister, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLC Vani Devi and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari also planted saplings. Later, they went for a tour around the park in a safari vehicle.

Of the 109 urban forest parks, 73 parks were thrown open to the people and the Forestrek in Manchirevula village was the 74th park. Forestrek was developed by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited on 256 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 7.38 crore under the Chilkur forest block in Rangareddy.

