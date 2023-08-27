Justice league: Telangana HC notices to govt over illegal construction in Jagtial

By Express News Service

Expressing concern over the illegal structures being built on 30,690 square feet of endowment lands, a division bench of the Telangana High Court questioned the Municipal Commissioner of Jagtial as to why he has not initiated any action to stop the Arya Vysya Sangam from carrying out the construction activity. The Sangam is going ahead with the construction of buildings by demolishing 15 choultry rooms and 12 shops of “Sardar Satram”, which had been established on the said land.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, issued notices to several key authorities, including the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA&UD), the commissioner and director of municipal administration, the municipal commissioner of Jagtial, the district collector of Jagtial, the commissioner of the Endowments Department, and the executive officer of Sardar Satram in Jagtial town. The bench directed them to submit their replies with within four weeks.

The bench also specifically instructed the Jagtial Municipal Commissioner to submit a detailed report on the action taken in response to two representations made on December 19, 2022 and March 6, 2023 by the petitioner, Venna Suresh, Jagtial district secretary of the CPI. The petition alleged that Arya Vysya Sangam was proceeding with the illegal construction of residential and non-residential complexes on the endowment land, after demolishing the existing structures, without obtaining the necessary permissions from the Jagtial Municipality.

CJ inaugurates new court building in Kushaiguda

“Ensuring swift justice remains a cornerstone of our constitutional rights, and the dedicated efforts of our judges underscore this commitment,” remarked Chief Justice Alok Aradhe of the Telangana High Court.

The Chief Justice, along with Administrative Judge of Medchal-Malkajgiri district Justice T Vinod Kumar, inaugurated the new Principal District Court and other associated courts of Medchal-Malkajgiri district at the APEL building in Kushaiguda on Saturday morning.

Spread over 2.5 acres and with 29,000 sqft built-up area, the new court complex will host 10 operational courts, from August 28. Chief Justice Aradhe assured the Bar Association members that their valid requests for additional court creation and infrastructure improvements would be duly addressed. He also presented a Rs 25 lakh cheque to a claimant after a resolution passed by the Lok Adalat.

