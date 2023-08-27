KT Rama Rao meets honchos, explores business opportunities for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who is leading a delegation on a short business trip to the US had a highly productive day in Chicago. The delegation met leadership teams of various global companies, academicians, and government officials.

He highlighted the State government’s efforts for industrial growth and presented Telangana as an ideal destination for business. Meetings and discussions with the delegates centred around potential investment opportunities and exploration of avenues for collaboration.

In a meeting that took place in Chicago, US, Rama Rao had a vibrant discussion with the leadership team of AliveCor, a frontrunner in medical devices and AI.“ECG Tech of Alive Cor for remote heart monitoring and abnormal rhythm detection is revolutionary. They are enthusiastic about potential partnerships to boost Med-Tech in Telangana! Exciting updates coming soon,” said KTR.

He met Rajat Puri, President and Chief Operating Officer of Carelon, an Atlanta-based health-tech company. “Delighted to note that Hyderabad has emerged as a key global centre for Carelon, which has added more than 8,000 highly paid jobs in the last 3.5 years alone. The company has similar growth plans over the next 3-5 years, which reflects the growing appeal of our State’s business environment and talent ecosystem,” said KTR. Later in the day, KTR met Vikram Luthar, CFO of ADM. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is one of the largest agricultural processing companies in the world.

ADM has shown interest in exploring possibilities of significantly increasing their footprint in India and Telangana. The State government offered comprehensive support to facilitate business activities including exports of agricultural commodities, establishment of processing facilities and conducting cutting-edge R&D on bio-manufacturing.

