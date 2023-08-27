Loan waiver will be completed within a month: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has announced that the loan waiver process for farmers in the State will be completed within a month. He was speaking at a meeting organised by the villagers of Rampur of Siddipet Rural mandal where they handed over copies of the resolution they passed that all of them would vote for him in the upcoming Assembly election.

Villagers hand over copies of their

resolution to T Harish Rao

Expressing his satisfaction over this development, the minister said that in the last election too, the villagers voted as per the resolution. Only seven out of 497 people voted for others. The remaining votes were bagged by the BRS. The minister said that this time those seven votes also should go to the BRS.

The minister said that the chief minister was constantly thinking about the farmers and implementing many schemes for their benefit. “Earlier, villagers of Rampur used to pray and wait for rains. Now, Godavari waters have come to the village. In the last Rabi season, they produced 18 truckloads of paddy.”

“After the formation of Telangana, there was no difficulty for water either for irrigation or for drinking purposes. In the past, the villagers had suffered as there used to be no water in summer.”He said that the Congress and BJP speak a lot but mean very little but KCR gets things done for the people. “The Congress leaders may say that three hours of power supply is enough for the farm sector which only shows how much interest they have for agriculture and farmers.”

While the Congress and BJP leaders are competing with each other in criticising the BRS, KCR is vying with other States in taking up development works, he asserted. He claimed that Telangana had grown from being a rice importer to exporter. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of a village panchayat building in Rampur.

After the programme, he launched the trial run conducted by the railways from Gajwel to Narsapur X-Roads on the suburbs of Siddipet.On this occasion, he took a selfie as a train entered the suburbs of Siddipet. Speaking on this occasion, Harish Rao expressed his happiness that after a long time, the dream of the people of Siddipet came true. Zilla parishad chairperson Veleti Roja Sharma, collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and others were present at all the programmes.

