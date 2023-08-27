Home States Telangana

Training archers is Anil Kaamineni’s passion

Domakonda Fort started the Archery Coaching Centre in 2007 which has trained a  number of boys and girls in the sport.

Published: 27th August 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Anil Kaamineni, the chairman of Domakonda Fort Trust, has a passion for teaching archery skills to those who are interested in this ancient battle art. The Domakonda Fort Trust, situated in Kamareddy district, has been conducting several social service activities, of which, training students in archery is one.

Anil says, “I have trained local youths in archery during the last few years. The aim is to introduce to the students Indian archery, the pride of our country. This will help us to understand our rulers’ war skills and war techniques.”

The centre spends Rs 3 lakh
annually and has trained one
international-level and 50
national-level players

Anil himself is a national-level archery player and served two terms as secretary of the National Archery Association. He also won several competitions. He has an interest in training boys and girls in archery. One of his archery colleagues Pratap Das, who is from West Bengal, has been appointed as coach.

Domakonda Fort started the Archery Coaching Centre in 2007 which has trained a  number of boys and girls in the sport. The Domakonda Fort Trust spends Rs 3 lakh on equipment every year. So far, the centre has trained one international-level and 50 national-level players. Coach Pratap Das says the archery training centre was receiving a good response from the students.

“Archery instils one with self-confidence and makes one work hard in other areas of one’s life,” he says. Trust in-charge Babji says that the trust initiated social activities which include the promotion of awareness about the forts’ heritage among the youths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domakonda Fort Trust archery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp