Training archers is Anil Kaamineni’s passion

KAMAREDDY: Anil Kaamineni, the chairman of Domakonda Fort Trust, has a passion for teaching archery skills to those who are interested in this ancient battle art. The Domakonda Fort Trust, situated in Kamareddy district, has been conducting several social service activities, of which, training students in archery is one.

Anil says, “I have trained local youths in archery during the last few years. The aim is to introduce to the students Indian archery, the pride of our country. This will help us to understand our rulers’ war skills and war techniques.”

Anil himself is a national-level archery player and served two terms as secretary of the National Archery Association. He also won several competitions. He has an interest in training boys and girls in archery. One of his archery colleagues Pratap Das, who is from West Bengal, has been appointed as coach.

Domakonda Fort started the Archery Coaching Centre in 2007 which has trained a number of boys and girls in the sport. The Domakonda Fort Trust spends Rs 3 lakh on equipment every year. So far, the centre has trained one international-level and 50 national-level players. Coach Pratap Das says the archery training centre was receiving a good response from the students.

“Archery instils one with self-confidence and makes one work hard in other areas of one’s life,” he says. Trust in-charge Babji says that the trust initiated social activities which include the promotion of awareness about the forts’ heritage among the youths.

