Twin challenges await Congress, BJP leaders

HYDERABAD: The ensuing Assembly elections are prestigious for several prominent leaders in the Congress and BJP, including the State presidents of both parties. Sitting MPs as well as other important leaders of the two national parties view the upcoming elections as a big challenge.

TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy is leading the Telangana Congress’ challenge in the Assembly election for the first time. He has to focus on the party at the State level as well as his Malkajgiri segment, which he represents in Lok Sabha, and then the Kodangal Assembly segment which is his home constituency.

The Congress cadre are closely watching each move of Revanth Reddy. They want to see how he would lead the party and what strategies he would adopt to achieve his stated goal of winning 75 seats.

On the other hand, former PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, both sitting MPs, have also been taking the elections as a challenge. They are trying to sharpen their strategies to win as many Assembly segments as possible in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttam expressed confidence that the Congress will sweep all the seven Assembly segments in his Lok Sabha constituency. He is also very sure of winning Huzurnagar and Kodad Assembly seats.

Venkat Reddy has been touring Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, besides his earlier Assembly segment of Nalgonda, to gain a majority number of seats. Munugode is part of his Lok Sabha constituency from where his brother Rajagopal Reddy contested and lost the by-election last year. Earlier, Rajagopal Reddy was a Congress MLA from Munugode, but he resigned and contested the byelection on a BJP ticket.

Senior leaders, including MLC T Jeevan Reddy and MLA and AICC secretary D Sridhar Babu, are taking care of four Assembly segments. MLC T Jeevan Reddy is likely to contest from his Jagtial segment. He is also focusing on Choppadandi, Dharmapuri and Korutla. Sridhar Babu is completely focused on Bhupalapally, Peddapalli and Ramagundam besides his own Manthani seat.

State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is coming up with his own strategies to ensure that the saffron party wins as many seats as possible in the elections. He is likely to contest from his home segment of Amberpet, besides focusing on Assembly segments in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Former State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay is all set to seek election from the Karimnagar Assembly constituency besides taking care of six Assembly segments in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who is likely to contest from one of the seven Assembly segments in his Parliamentary constituency, is swimming across the strong currents of dissidence against him in his constituency.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna will be contesting from Gadwal, but she is also focused on Assembly segments in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. Aruna, who was a minister during the Congress regime, wants to prove that she is a force to reckon with by helping the saffron party win a maximum number of seats from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

