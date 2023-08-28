Assembly elections: Left parties begin alliance talks with Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announcing its candidates for the Assembly elections, the Left parties have begun talks with the Congress to form an alliance. The grand old party’s Telangana in-charge Manik Rao Thakre and AICC secretary Rohith Chowdary met Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao at a private hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sources said the CPI conveyed its willingness to collaborate with Congress to defeat BRS in the State. During the discussions, the CPI leaders highlighted their party’s influence in various segments, the sources mentioned, adding that the party reportedly hopes to secure four Assembly seats, specifically in Husnabad, Munugode, Bellampalli and Kothagudem.

In response to the proposal, Manik Rao Thakre reportedly informed the CPI that the matter would be deliberated within the party and assured them of a subsequent meeting to facilitate a productive dialogue regarding the alliance.

On the Congress side, the State leaders are leaning towards granting two seats each to the CPI and CPM if discussions proceed positively. In the case of Congress, the Kothagudem Assembly is likely to be allocated to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Bellampalli to former minister G Vinod Kumar, Husnabad to leaders such as former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and former MLA A Praveen Reddy, and Munugode, where serious aspirants, such as Palavai Sravnti Reddy and Ch Krishna Reddy, are vying for candidacy.

Hence, the approach of the Congress towards these discussions and the potential allocation of segments for the CPI are generating tension among Congress leaders. The looming question is which constituencies will be relinquished to accommodate the alliance and who among the Congress ranks will make this sacrifice.

The ongoing alliance discussions have piqued political interest within the respective parties as well as in political circles at large. A clearer trajectory for the discussions is expected to emerge in the coming week.

