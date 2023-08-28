Home States Telangana

Auto driver returns bag with jewellery worth Rs 12L to woman in Warangal 

Upon alighting at her destination, she realised that she had left her bag in the three-wheeler. Then she sought help at the Kashibugga area where Y Ravi, a traffic home guard, was stationed.

Warangal police officials return the bag containing jewellery to K Joshna on Sunday after auto driver Mohammad Fahimuddin (first from right) handed it over to cops

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Warangal Traffic Police recovered a woman’s bag containing jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh, which she forgot in an auto rickshaw on Saturday. According to traffic inspector P Venkanna, the woman, identified as K Joshna, took an auto rickshaw from Warangal Chowrasta to Kashibugga. Upon alighting at her destination, she realised that she had left her bag in the three-wheeler. Joshna initially attempted to locate the auto-rickshaw herself, but her efforts proved fruitless.

Then she sought help at the Kashibugga area where Y Ravi, a traffic home guard, was stationed. He notified the authorities about the situation.  Auto union leaders were also alerted, and they cooperated by informing auto drivers about the forgotten bag. On Sunday, the auto driver who ferried Joshna, Md Fahimuddin, informed his union leader that he had found the woman’s bag in his vehicle. He then handed over the bag to the police. Following which, the police then returned the bag to Joshna.

Warangal Traffic Police

