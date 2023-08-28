BJP's Kishan Reddy accuses Telangana govt of scrapping agri subsidies

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dispensation of adopting anti-farmer policies, BJP State President and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BRS government scrapped all agricultural subsidies, including input subsidy, crop insurance and agricultural equipment subsidy.

Addressing the ‘Rythu Gosa — BJP Bharosa’ in Khammam, he said: “Loans of most of the farmers were not waived till today. A majority of them haven’t received crop damage compensation. KCR betrayed farmers by introducing the Dharani portal, due which more than 20 lakh farmers are suffering. Some of them even died by suicide.”

“Several tenant farmers too ended their lives due to the indifferent attitude of the BRS government,” he said, while assuring the people that all problems, including that of the farmers, would be resolved if the BJP is voted to power.“The Congress and BRS are family parties. These are corrupt parties. These parties are two sides of the same coin. Supporting the Congress or BRS will be like voting for the AIMIM,” he added.

Criticising the government for scrapping the tractor subsidy and for the absence of drip irrigation system in the State, saffron party’s Election Management Committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said that if the BJP is voted to power, it will buy every grain that the farmers grow.

“The farmers will given all the necessary subsidies. The underprivileged still cannot realise the dream of owning a home. Our government will help them realise that dream,” he said. Meanwhile, party’s general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that “KCR is concerned more about the development of his son and family than the welfare of the people”.

