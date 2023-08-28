Cong sacrificing own interests to favour brs, CLAIMS Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge of sacrificing the interests of the Congress to favour the BRS as the grand old party fears BJP surge in Telangana. He slammed the AICC chief for a statement he made during a public meeting in Chevella on Saturday, claiming that the BJP and BRS have a secret understanding.

Kishan Reddy said that the Congress leaders and the Gandhi family in their hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go to any extent to defeat the BJP including, sacrificing their own party and transferring their votes to what he called was a corrupt and ineffective Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Claiming that the opposition of BRS to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a result of AIMIM acting as the glue binding the BRS and Congress, Kishan Reddy wanted to know from Kharge if his party would seek the BRS support on the issue.

In a statement issued here, he posed a series of questions to Kharge, asking him to explain why the Congress and BRS have always been on the same page in the past, and continue to be so. He demanded Kharge to apologise for his allegation, if he couldn’t answer the questions posed by him.

Citing the recent comment of TRS working president KT Rama Rao that the BRS would be part of a coalition to defeat the BJP, which he said, was also echoed by other members of BRS and that of Congress, Kishan Reddy wondered whether Kharge was waiting till the end of the Assembly elections to admit this tacit understanding between the two parties.

He questioned Kharge as to how Congress was able to get 10 acres of prime property allotted to it for just Rs 2 lakh from the BRS government, at a time when the State government was unable to find land to build the 2BHK houses for the poor.“Can Kharge ji confirm that there was no deal between BRS and INC to grab this land,” he asked.

He also asked Kharge whether the Congress made any efforts to see that its MLAs who had joined BRS later, were disqualified, and what efforts were mad to put their house in order, after all the Congress MLAs merged with the BRS.

