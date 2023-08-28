Differences crop up among BRS leaders in Secunderabad Cantonment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the list of BRS candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, trouble has been brewing for the pink party in several segments with the leaders, who were denied the ticket, raising a banner of revolt.

In the Cantonment segment too, the party is now faced with the prospect of dealing with two disgruntled leaders -- Manne Krishank and Gajjala Nagesh. Both were aspirants for Cantonment ticket, which the party leadership allotted to Lasya Nandita, daughter of former Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna.

Both Krishank and Nagesh were conspicuous by their absence when Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav organised a coordination meeting in the segment.

While Krishank is the chairman of the Telangana Mineral Development Corporation, Nagesh heads the Beverages Corporation. Nagesh, who contested on a BRS ticket in the 2014 elections, suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Sayanna of Congress. Sayanna later shifted his loyalties to the pink party.

The duo’s absence at the meeting addressed by Talasani has created some tension among the cadre, especially the respective followers of the two leaders. During the meeting, Talasani urged the BRS leaders and cadre to work unitedly to ensure that the party’s candidate wins the election with a huge majority.

While expressing confidence in Nandita winning the Cantonment seat, he said: “The other parties should think twice before fielding a candidate against Nandita considering that Sayanna passed away only recently. Even if they field a candidate, they are sure to lose their deposits.”

