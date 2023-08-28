End of road for BJP: Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s charges against the BRS, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that let alone 2G, 3G and 4G, the BJP government in the last 10 years was akin to the rule of Nazis and soon it would come to an end.

Posting his response on X, Harish said that the moment Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal suggested that the BRS ministers make people of Telangana get used to eating broken rice, the time was up for the BJP in the State.

“Everybody knows how your son, who doesn’t even know how to hold a bat, was given the key post in BCCI. Your talking about family rule is like demons chanting Vedas,” he said. He wondered how the BJP, which was forced to withdraw the three controversial farm bills after a massive movement was waged by the farmers.

He added, “It is not the CM’s post, it is getting a single digit number in the Assembly which BJP should be striving for. This was the skit played by Amit Shah from the script handed over to him by someone else.”

HYDERABAD: In his response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s charges against the BRS, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that let alone 2G, 3G and 4G, the BJP government in the last 10 years was akin to the rule of Nazis and soon it would come to an end. Posting his response on X, Harish said that the moment Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal suggested that the BRS ministers make people of Telangana get used to eating broken rice, the time was up for the BJP in the State. “Everybody knows how your son, who doesn’t even know how to hold a bat, was given the key post in BCCI. Your talking about family rule is like demons chanting Vedas,” he said. He wondered how the BJP, which was forced to withdraw the three controversial farm bills after a massive movement was waged by the farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added, “It is not the CM’s post, it is getting a single digit number in the Assembly which BJP should be striving for. This was the skit played by Amit Shah from the script handed over to him by someone else.”