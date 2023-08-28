Seniors refrain from seeking Congress ticket, spark concerns

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the recently concluded application drive, the Telangana Congress finds itself at a crossroads as it gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party witnessed a surge in applications from enthusiastic contenders eager to make their mark in the electoral arena. Yet, the absence of several seasoned senior leaders, who could potentially serve as the party’s driving force, has sparked concerns.

In an unexpected twist of events, a cohort of influential senior leaders has chosen not to participate in the Assembly elections, refraining from submitting formal applications to the party. Among them, K Jana Reddy, a six-time MLA and the longest-serving minister in both Telugu states, as well as J Geetha Reddy, Konda Murali, V Hanumantha Rao and Renuka Chowdhury have abstained from filing applications. While some of these leaders have sought party tickets for their family members, others are eyeing the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The repercussions of these decisions are provoking contemplation about the potential impact on the party’s overall electoral performance. Simultaneously, considerable attention within the party has shifted toward identifying individuals capable of filling the void created by the absence of these veteran leaders. Nevertheless, some party functionaries assert that these newcomers lack the seasoned prowess of the departing stalwarts.

These developments hold particular significance due to the challenging landscape that the Telangana Congress faces in its endeavour to dethrone the reigning BRS party, especially in the wake of two successive electoral setbacks. While the choices of the senior leaders to abstain from contesting have captured the attention of political analysts, the party’s high command’s intentions remain shrouded in uncertainty.

The response of the Congress high command to this situation is eagerly anticipated. There’s a possibility that the high command could potentially advise these leaders to remain active participants in the election to leverage their experience and expertise more effectively.

