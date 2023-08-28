Steering of K Chandrasekhar Rao ’s car with Owaisi: Shah

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was harbouring an ambition of making his son, KT Rama Rao, the chief minister of the State, Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicted that his dreams wouldn’t be realised as the BRS would be defeated and the BJP would form the government in the State in the next Assembly elections.

Shah took part in the Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa meeting held at the SR & BGNR College Grounds in Khammam on Sunday. While addressing the gathering, he lambasted dynastic politics and termed the Congress a “4G party”, alluding to the four generations of leaders that have come up from the party — Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi. Subsequently, he labelled the BRS a “2G party”, referring to KCR and KT Rama Rao, and the AIMIM as a “3G party”.

While alleging that the focus of the Congress, BRS and AIMIM is not on the welfare of the people but rather on exploiting them, Shah remarked, “Neither 2G, 3G nor 4G will succeed. Now is the turn of the lotus (BJP’s symbol).”

Accusing KCR of disregarding religious traditions Shah said the CM is expected to offer ‘pattu vastralu’ and ‘muthyala talambralu’ during the annual Kalayanam at the Bhadrachalam temple. “However, the current CM, KCR, has neglected these customs, as the steering wheel of his car (BRS’ symbol) is in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi,” he remarked.

Shah accused KCR of being under the influence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. According to him, the BRS chief’s association with AIMIM leaders over the past nine years belittled the sacrifices of Telangana’s armed struggle martyrs. He went on to assert that KCR was antagonistic towards Dalits, farmers, youth and women.

Shah stated that KCR won’t have to visit Bhadrachalam now, as the BJP would come to power in the State, and asserted that the BJP’s chief minister would honour these traditions. He also criticised the State government’s alleged efforts to intimidate BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Eatala Rajender, through arrests, and expressed confidence that KCR’s reign would conclude in a matter of months, paving the way for the BJP’s ascension to power.

Shah refuted the claims regarding collusion between the BJP and BRS levelled by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjuna Kharge, at a public meeting held on Chevella on Saturday.“Owaisi is with KCR. I’m here to inform the people that the BJP will never go with either the AIMIM or BRS. The BJP will fight against the BRS. We can’t share a stage with AIMIM, how can we go with them? It is your ‘ilu ilu’ which is going on with those people,” he remarked. Later, Shah interacted with State BJP leaders and urged them to exert efforts to secure victory for the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

KHAMMAM/ HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was harbouring an ambition of making his son, KT Rama Rao, the chief minister of the State, Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicted that his dreams wouldn’t be realised as the BRS would be defeated and the BJP would form the government in the State in the next Assembly elections. Shah took part in the Rythu Gosa-BJP Bharosa meeting held at the SR & BGNR College Grounds in Khammam on Sunday. While addressing the gathering, he lambasted dynastic politics and termed the Congress a “4G party”, alluding to the four generations of leaders that have come up from the party — Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi. Subsequently, he labelled the BRS a “2G party”, referring to KCR and KT Rama Rao, and the AIMIM as a “3G party”. While alleging that the focus of the Congress, BRS and AIMIM is not on the welfare of the people but rather on exploiting them, Shah remarked, “Neither 2G, 3G nor 4G will succeed. Now is the turn of the lotus (BJP’s symbol).”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Accusing KCR of disregarding religious traditions Shah said the CM is expected to offer ‘pattu vastralu’ and ‘muthyala talambralu’ during the annual Kalayanam at the Bhadrachalam temple. “However, the current CM, KCR, has neglected these customs, as the steering wheel of his car (BRS’ symbol) is in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi,” he remarked. Shah accused KCR of being under the influence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. According to him, the BRS chief’s association with AIMIM leaders over the past nine years belittled the sacrifices of Telangana’s armed struggle martyrs. He went on to assert that KCR was antagonistic towards Dalits, farmers, youth and women. Shah stated that KCR won’t have to visit Bhadrachalam now, as the BJP would come to power in the State, and asserted that the BJP’s chief minister would honour these traditions. He also criticised the State government’s alleged efforts to intimidate BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Eatala Rajender, through arrests, and expressed confidence that KCR’s reign would conclude in a matter of months, paving the way for the BJP’s ascension to power. Shah refuted the claims regarding collusion between the BJP and BRS levelled by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjuna Kharge, at a public meeting held on Chevella on Saturday.“Owaisi is with KCR. I’m here to inform the people that the BJP will never go with either the AIMIM or BRS. The BJP will fight against the BRS. We can’t share a stage with AIMIM, how can we go with them? It is your ‘ilu ilu’ which is going on with those people,” he remarked. Later, Shah interacted with State BJP leaders and urged them to exert efforts to secure victory for the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly elections.