Uneasy calm prevails in Karimnagar AIMIM

KARIMNAGAR:  For the last one year, the local leaders and cadre of AIMIM Karimnagar unit have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming Assembly elections even while taking on the ruling BRS, trying to expose its alleged failures and weaknesses.

They were, in fact, gearing up for the polls with optimism with party’s town president and Telangana Haj Committee member Gulam Ahmed Hussain expressing his desire to contest from the Karimnagar constituency.

However, all party activities in the segment came to virtual halt after Ahmed Hussain returned to the constituency following a meeting with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad two days ago. Owaisi reportedly told Ahmed Hussain that the party should field a candidate in Karimnagar only 2028 elections.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a source said: “The party chief asked our leaders and cadre to wait till the next elections. He also told them to not worry about anything, but strive to strengthen the party in the constituency.”

This development comes as a big surprise to many as the leadership had instructed the district leaders to exert pressure on the BRS government for not fulfilling the promises it made during the 2018 elections.

As per those instructions, the leaders and cadre have been carrying out several programmes to strengthen the party. Ahmed Hussain had, in fact, explained to the leadership how is was possible for him win the seat as he has good support from 60,000 Muslim and 40,000 SC voters besides a number of people from BC communities.

Now that the party has decided not to field a candidate in Karimnagar, Ahmed Hussain and other AIMIM ticket aspirants have to wait for another five years to contest in the elections.

