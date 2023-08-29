August turns out to be dry month in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After recording bountiful rains in July, Hyderabad is experiencing a very dry month in August with hardly any rainfall being recorded so far. According to IMD, from August 1 to 28, Hyderabad has registered a rainfall of 22.5 mm, which is a high deficit. This is not even 10 per cent of rainfall when compared to the previous two months of rainfall recorded in June and July. Between June 1 and July 31, Hyderabad has registered actual rainfall of 410 mm.

Though the month of June had reported a deficit rainfall, it was well covered by excess rainfall in July. However, with most of the days being dry in August, Hyderabad has almost inched closer to deficit rainfall between June and August. Since the beginning of the monsoon, Hyderabad has recorded a rainfall of 432 mm against the normal rainfall of 450 mm. Across the State, an actual rainfall of 640 mm was recorded against the normal rainfall of 551 mm.

IMD officials attributed the change in the weather conditions to a shift in monsoon trough toward Himalayan footsteps and as a result, States including Himachal Pradesh witnessed very heavy rains. Such breaks in monsoon troughs happen sometimes. There are indications that the monsoon trough would come down to the South and there could be rains in September first week across Telangana.

With regard to prevailing weather interference, mainly low-level westerlies and north-westerlies are prevailing over the state. This, it is predicted, will lead to nil rainfall till September 1 in the State. Hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees and 24 degrees respectively.

Status of water in Telangana reservoirs

Though sufficient water is available in the projects across Godavari, the reservoirs on Krishna are yet to receive water. As there are no rains in upstream areas and also within the State, the inflows into projects on Krishna are nil.

