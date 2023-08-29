Lost Lok Sabha seat due to lack of support from BRS leaders: B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Still troubled over the loss in the 2019 General Elections, Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said he couldn’t win from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency due to the absence of support from BRS leaders and workers.

Vinod Kumar also expressed his frustration at the provocative statements made by the BJP candidate and now MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during the campaign at that time, stating that they resonated with the youth, who, in turn, motivated their parents to vote for the saffron party.

He criticised the absence of a swift counter-response from BRS leaders when Sanjay falsely claimed that about Rs 800 out of the Rs 1,000 under the Aasara Pensions initiative was being provided by the Union government. He stated that had the pink party leaders challenged this statement, the public sentiment might have leaned towards the BRS instead of the BJP.

Modi hogged limelight of moon mission success: Vinod Kumar

Expressing disappointment, Vinod Kumar emphasised that BRS leaders and activists should not let such situations arise in future elections and should refrain from accepting misleading statements from the opposition parties.

After his visit to Chakunta village under the Choppadandi Assembly constituency, the senior BRS leader’s statements gained traction across social media platforms on Monday.

During the meeting, he emphasised the accomplishments of the BRS government over its decade-long rule, asserting that the State held a leading position across various sectors in the nation.

Vinod Kumar also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s behaviour after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, pointing out that he took the limelight to spread propaganda instead of the deserving scientists. He referenced the successful launch of the Aryabhatta satellite almost half a century ago and criticised the lack of recognition given to previous leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, who played a crucial role in the country’s development.

He stated that the future will reveal the failures and shortcomings of the BJP as well as the inadequacies of PM Modi.

As the Assembly elections approach, the Congress is grappling with internal conflicts over choosing a CM candidate, he alleged, adding that if the grand old party were to come to power, it might lead to chaos and disorder in the State.

Vinod Kumar also took issue with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s statement about three hours of power being sufficient for one acre of land and reminded residents that the BRS-led State government has ensured 24-hour power availability for irrigation purposes.

KARIMNAGAR: Still troubled over the loss in the 2019 General Elections, Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said he couldn’t win from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency due to the absence of support from BRS leaders and workers. Vinod Kumar also expressed his frustration at the provocative statements made by the BJP candidate and now MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during the campaign at that time, stating that they resonated with the youth, who, in turn, motivated their parents to vote for the saffron party. He criticised the absence of a swift counter-response from BRS leaders when Sanjay falsely claimed that about Rs 800 out of the Rs 1,000 under the Aasara Pensions initiative was being provided by the Union government. He stated that had the pink party leaders challenged this statement, the public sentiment might have leaned towards the BRS instead of the BJP. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Modi hogged limelight of moon mission success: Vinod Kumar Expressing disappointment, Vinod Kumar emphasised that BRS leaders and activists should not let such situations arise in future elections and should refrain from accepting misleading statements from the opposition parties. After his visit to Chakunta village under the Choppadandi Assembly constituency, the senior BRS leader’s statements gained traction across social media platforms on Monday. During the meeting, he emphasised the accomplishments of the BRS government over its decade-long rule, asserting that the State held a leading position across various sectors in the nation. Vinod Kumar also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s behaviour after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, pointing out that he took the limelight to spread propaganda instead of the deserving scientists. He referenced the successful launch of the Aryabhatta satellite almost half a century ago and criticised the lack of recognition given to previous leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, who played a crucial role in the country’s development. He stated that the future will reveal the failures and shortcomings of the BJP as well as the inadequacies of PM Modi. As the Assembly elections approach, the Congress is grappling with internal conflicts over choosing a CM candidate, he alleged, adding that if the grand old party were to come to power, it might lead to chaos and disorder in the State. Vinod Kumar also took issue with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s statement about three hours of power being sufficient for one acre of land and reminded residents that the BRS-led State government has ensured 24-hour power availability for irrigation purposes.