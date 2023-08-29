Home States Telangana

Mahabubabad SP shifted after MLA mom-in-law stokes dissidence in BRS

Rekha Nayak is stirring dissidence against the BRS after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped her and brought in another candidate for Khanapur in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Nayak. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar seems to have accidentally become a victim of his relative and Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Nayak’s dissident activity.

Rekha Nayak is stirring dissidence against the BRS after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped her and brought in another candidate for Khanapur in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Sharath Chandra Pawar was transferred to Telangana State Police Academy on Monday after Rekha Nayak decided to join the Congress. Her husband has already crossed the fence. 

The new SP for Mahabubabad is Gundeti Chandramohan. Pawar is the son-in-law of Rekha Nayak. Dropping Rekha Nayak, KCR had nominated an NRI, Johnson Rathod Naik for Khanapur. Johnson Naik reportedly enjoys good relations with BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. 

Rekha Nayak also alleged that Johnson Naik was not a tribal and accused him of stalling funds for the development of Khanapur using his proximity with KTR.

The Khanapur MLA, who is likely to join the Congress, also submitted her application for the Khanapur Assembly ticket along with her husband who applied for the Asifabad ticket. 

Pawar does not also come under the election code purview as he has not yet completed three years of service at Mahabubabad and yet he was shifted from there, a development that has shocked the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MAHABUBABADBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp