Mahabubabad SP shifted after MLA mom-in-law stokes dissidence in BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar seems to have accidentally become a victim of his relative and Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Nayak’s dissident activity.

Rekha Nayak is stirring dissidence against the BRS after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped her and brought in another candidate for Khanapur in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Sharath Chandra Pawar was transferred to Telangana State Police Academy on Monday after Rekha Nayak decided to join the Congress. Her husband has already crossed the fence.

The new SP for Mahabubabad is Gundeti Chandramohan. Pawar is the son-in-law of Rekha Nayak. Dropping Rekha Nayak, KCR had nominated an NRI, Johnson Rathod Naik for Khanapur. Johnson Naik reportedly enjoys good relations with BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Rekha Nayak also alleged that Johnson Naik was not a tribal and accused him of stalling funds for the development of Khanapur using his proximity with KTR.

The Khanapur MLA, who is likely to join the Congress, also submitted her application for the Khanapur Assembly ticket along with her husband who applied for the Asifabad ticket.

Pawar does not also come under the election code purview as he has not yet completed three years of service at Mahabubabad and yet he was shifted from there, a development that has shocked the officials.

