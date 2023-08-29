NGT orders Gauravelly reservoir work suspension

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, Chennai, on Monday, issued orders suspending Gauravelly reservoir works after petitioners brought it to the court’s notice that despite stay orders, the government was going ahead with the construction works. The NGT issued the orders on a petition filed by the oustees alleging that the government was constructing the reservoir, which is nearing completion at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district, without environmental clearances.

Baddam Shankar Reddy, one of the petitioners, said that the NGT also ordered that no work should be undertaken until further orders. Shankar Reddy said that while the case was being heard, the government was putting pressure on the officials to carry out the project works and on the 25th of this month, Godavari waters were also diverted into the project.

The lawyers brought to the notice of the court that the government had taken up the construction of canals and other works in addition to increasing the capacity of the project against the rules and also without environmental permits.

However, Shankar Reddy explained that the judge hearing the case expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government and warned of stringent action if the work was not stopped until further orders. Apart from that, Shankar Reddy explained that the Central Water Resources Department ordered the Godavari River Management Board to examine the project situation and submit a report.

He alleged that the government built the project but did not do full justice to the displaced people.

An oustee, who requested anonymity, said that many displaced people did not yet receive compensation under rehabilitation and resettlement, and even women who have completed 18 years of age have not been compensated.

SIDDIPET: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, Chennai, on Monday, issued orders suspending Gauravelly reservoir works after petitioners brought it to the court’s notice that despite stay orders, the government was going ahead with the construction works. The NGT issued the orders on a petition filed by the oustees alleging that the government was constructing the reservoir, which is nearing completion at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district, without environmental clearances. Baddam Shankar Reddy, one of the petitioners, said that the NGT also ordered that no work should be undertaken until further orders. Shankar Reddy said that while the case was being heard, the government was putting pressure on the officials to carry out the project works and on the 25th of this month, Godavari waters were also diverted into the project. The lawyers brought to the notice of the court that the government had taken up the construction of canals and other works in addition to increasing the capacity of the project against the rules and also without environmental permits. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Shankar Reddy explained that the judge hearing the case expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government and warned of stringent action if the work was not stopped until further orders. Apart from that, Shankar Reddy explained that the Central Water Resources Department ordered the Godavari River Management Board to examine the project situation and submit a report. He alleged that the government built the project but did not do full justice to the displaced people. An oustee, who requested anonymity, said that many displaced people did not yet receive compensation under rehabilitation and resettlement, and even women who have completed 18 years of age have not been compensated.