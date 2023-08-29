Home States Telangana

Rozgar Mela: Job letters handed over

G Kishan Reddy said that the Union government while providing employment opportunities on the one hand, was imparting world-class standard skills to overcome the situation of waiting for jobs.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participates as the chief guest in the 8th Rozgar Mela at the Hakimpet CISF, NISA, Space Auditorium in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday called upon the newly appointed CISF, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB personnel to work with discipline and dedication to protect the country’s integrity and unity. He was speaking after handing over the appointment letters given under the eighth edition of Rozgar Mela held at Hakimpet here in the city. 

Kishan invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he said that India’s culture, traditions, and customs remained unchanged despite attacks against the country about 1,000 to 1,200 years ago. 

“It is due to the commitment of youth to go to any extent to protect the integrity of this country. Today, we are getting equal respect on par with the first-world country, the US. The recent success of Chandrayaan-3 is an example. The prime minister has resolved to bring back India’s past glory by empowering youth,” he said.

He added that the Union government while providing employment opportunities on the one hand, was imparting world-class standard skills to overcome the situation of waiting for jobs. 

