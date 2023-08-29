Sanitation worker crushed to death by private medical college bus in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A private medical college bus rammed into an on-duty sanitation worker and crushed her between the vehicle and a nearby tree, leading to her death, in Ramkote on Monday. Narayanaguda police seized the bus and took the driver into custody before shifting the body for autopsy.

The victim, Sunitha, had been working as a contract worker with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the last six years. As per the CCTV footage, she was clearing the garbage that had accumulated near an electric pole when the bus collided with her.

The bus, belonging to the Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences in Moinabad, was carrying five students when the incident occurred, sources said, adding that four of them also sustained injuries. Later, the bus driver, identified as Momeen, was taken into custody by the police on charges of negligent driving.

Mayor expresses condolences

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said, “My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. I have instructed the zonal commissioners to provide immediate financial assistance as per government norms and assured the family that they would be provided with all necessary support from the GHMC.”

Job to kin, Rs 2 lakh aid extended

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi announced that a job under compassionate grounds would be provided to one member of the victim’s family. Additionally, she pledged Rs 2 lakh in financial aid from the Mayor’s fund.

