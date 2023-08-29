SC/ST Declaration sparks slugfest in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS and Congress were embroiled in a slugfest over the grand old party’s SC/ST Declaration on Monday, with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy warding off the attacks from BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Asserting that the BRS will score a hat-trick in the coming elections no matter how many tricks anyone plays, Harish said that there was no doubt about the victory of the pink party.

False assurances: Harish

Addressing a meeting after welcoming Congress leaders from Mahbubnagar, including TPCC general secretary Abhilash Rao, into the BRS fold at Telangana Bhavan, Harish alleged that the grand old party was giving false assurances. “Congress leaders know well that they would not come to power in the State. The Congress failed to implement the assurances given in Karnataka Assembly elections and the people are aware of this. The people are saying that the BRS will retain power in the State. There is no doubt about this,” he said.

Harish listed the development works undertaken by the BRS government, recalling that a medical college was also sanctioned for Nagarkurnool. “Now, there were five medical colleges in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The BRS government completed the Kalwakurthy project and provided irrigation to 3.5 lakh acres,” he reminded.

Potential for change: Revanth

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy said that the implementation of the SC/ST Declaration will bring a transformative shift in the lives of Dalits and tribals.

Result of frustration: KTR

He was responding to criticism by Rama Rao who alleged that “the SC/ST Declaration was driven by frustration”. The BRS working president also questioned the ability of the Congress to implement the declaration, saying that the party failed to provide even basic rations to the eligible in Karnataka. “Who would believe the Congress which cannot even give ration in Karnataka, and claim to release declarations in Telangana? When there is no guarantee that Congress will win, there is no sanctity to the 12 promises made. The wise people of Telangana know that there is no vision in Congress party’s 12 promises and these promises are lamps in the wind,” Rama Rao said, blaming the grand old party for the backwardness of SC, STs.

Responding to this, Revanth said that their declaration was not like cheating Dalits by offering to make a Dalit the CM, giving each Dalit family three aces of land, and increasing reservations to STs.

It defines justice: TPCC chief

“Our declaration is not like handcuffing farmers for demanding MSP. Our declaration is not like using third-degree methods against Dalits for questioning the looting of sand. Our declaration is not like snatching away assigned lands and auctioning them. Our declaration is not like killing Mariyamma in lock up. Our declaration is not like taking three Cabinet portfolios in one family and not giving even one to the Madiga community,” Revanth said.

Earlier, Harish reminded that the BRS implemented several new schemes like Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu and others. “These were not included in our manifesto. The Congress is enacting a drama that it has special affection towards STs and SCs,” he alleged.

Dasoju: Congress paper a bundle of contradictions

Describing the SC/ST Declaration as “a bundle of contradictions and sheer political desperation”, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan tweeted on Monday along with the photo of the parents of MLA D Anasuya, who took the podu land pattas.

Averring that it was the BRS that helped the SCs and STs in the state, Sravan tweeted: “SC & ST declaration made in #Telang-ana by Congress is a bundle of contradictions and sheer political desperation. Shri Kharge Ji seems to be not well informed at all by @revanth_anumula & so-called election strategist of @INCTelangana Mr Sunil Kanugole about the measures taken by KCR Ji for SC & ST empowerment (sic)”.

HYDERABAD: The BRS and Congress were embroiled in a slugfest over the grand old party’s SC/ST Declaration on Monday, with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy warding off the attacks from BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Asserting that the BRS will score a hat-trick in the coming elections no matter how many tricks anyone plays, Harish said that there was no doubt about the victory of the pink party. False assurances: Harish Addressing a meeting after welcoming Congress leaders from Mahbubnagar, including TPCC general secretary Abhilash Rao, into the BRS fold at Telangana Bhavan, Harish alleged that the grand old party was giving false assurances. “Congress leaders know well that they would not come to power in the State. The Congress failed to implement the assurances given in Karnataka Assembly elections and the people are aware of this. The people are saying that the BRS will retain power in the State. There is no doubt about this,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harish listed the development works undertaken by the BRS government, recalling that a medical college was also sanctioned for Nagarkurnool. “Now, there were five medical colleges in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The BRS government completed the Kalwakurthy project and provided irrigation to 3.5 lakh acres,” he reminded. Potential for change: Revanth Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy said that the implementation of the SC/ST Declaration will bring a transformative shift in the lives of Dalits and tribals. Result of frustration: KTR He was responding to criticism by Rama Rao who alleged that “the SC/ST Declaration was driven by frustration”. The BRS working president also questioned the ability of the Congress to implement the declaration, saying that the party failed to provide even basic rations to the eligible in Karnataka. “Who would believe the Congress which cannot even give ration in Karnataka, and claim to release declarations in Telangana? When there is no guarantee that Congress will win, there is no sanctity to the 12 promises made. The wise people of Telangana know that there is no vision in Congress party’s 12 promises and these promises are lamps in the wind,” Rama Rao said, blaming the grand old party for the backwardness of SC, STs. Responding to this, Revanth said that their declaration was not like cheating Dalits by offering to make a Dalit the CM, giving each Dalit family three aces of land, and increasing reservations to STs. It defines justice: TPCC chief “Our declaration is not like handcuffing farmers for demanding MSP. Our declaration is not like using third-degree methods against Dalits for questioning the looting of sand. Our declaration is not like snatching away assigned lands and auctioning them. Our declaration is not like killing Mariyamma in lock up. Our declaration is not like taking three Cabinet portfolios in one family and not giving even one to the Madiga community,” Revanth said. Earlier, Harish reminded that the BRS implemented several new schemes like Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu and others. “These were not included in our manifesto. The Congress is enacting a drama that it has special affection towards STs and SCs,” he alleged. Dasoju: Congress paper a bundle of contradictions Describing the SC/ST Declaration as “a bundle of contradictions and sheer political desperation”, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan tweeted on Monday along with the photo of the parents of MLA D Anasuya, who took the podu land pattas. Averring that it was the BRS that helped the SCs and STs in the state, Sravan tweeted: “SC & ST declaration made in #Telang-ana by Congress is a bundle of contradictions and sheer political desperation. Shri Kharge Ji seems to be not well informed at all by @revanth_anumula & so-called election strategist of @INCTelangana Mr Sunil Kanugole about the measures taken by KCR Ji for SC & ST empowerment (sic)”.