Telangana government told to submit ATR on Dr D Preethi’s death: High Court

The bench was hearing a converted PIL based on a letter by M Mallaiah, president of the TS Scheduled Tribe Employees Welfare Association.

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Monday set the State government a deadline of two weeks to submit an action taken report regarding the death of Dharavath Preethi, a medical student.

The bench was hearing a converted PIL based on a letter by M Mallaiah, president of the TS Scheduled Tribe Employees Welfare Association, to the Chief Justice urging a comprehensive examination into the suspicious circumstances surrounding the untimely death of Dr Preethi.

She was a first-year student pursuing MD Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal city. The petitioner contended that Dr. Preethi commenced her first year of MD Anaesthesia at KMC in November 2022. Allegedly, starting from December 2022, she faced harassment and ragging by second-year students led by Dr. Saif. 

The reasons cited for this mistreatment were disparaging remarks supposedly made by Dr. Preethi about her tribal caste and reservation policy. In response, Dr. Preethi brought her grievances to the attention of the Head of Department (HOD) and the principal. Despite her complaints, no substantial action was taken, leading her to confide in her parents, the letter said.

It also alleged that Dr. Preethi’s father reported the incidents to the HOD, principal and local police, but no remedial measures were implemented. Subsequently, the petitioner contended that due to her complaints, Dr Saif and his associates harboured animosity towards her. On February 21, 2023, it was alleged that Dr. Saif and his associates administered poisonous injections to her, resulting in her loss of consciousness. She was initially taken to MGM Hospital for treatment and later to NIMS in Hyderabad where she died. 

