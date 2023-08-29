Thakre: Seat-sharing talks only in presence of Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Monday said that his recent interaction with CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao was unofficial and any official talks on alliance would be held in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

He revealed this during a chit-chat at Gandhi Bhavan. Terming the talks between CPI and Congress to be “regular talks” between INDIA allies, Thakre said that no discussions regarding seat sharing were held during the “unofficial meet”. He also said that the party high command has not given any directions to hold talks regarding alliances.

“Talks regarding this would be held under the leadership of the TPCC president,” Thakre said. He pointed out that he has informed the TPCC president and CLP leader regarding his recent interactions with the Communist party, and BC leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah.

Thakre added the party's high command would take a final call on the potential alliance after the talks at the State level. Responding to a question on the merger of YSRTP into Congress, Thakre said that he had no knowledge about it as it was being monitored by the party's high command.

