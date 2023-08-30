Home States Telangana

13 GHMC ward offices to be opened on September 30

The newly established 13 ward offices will be inaugurated by ministers, mayor and other public representatives. 

Published: 30th August 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 09:13 AM

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday announced that the remaining 13 newly established ward offices in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would be inaugurated on September 30.

The GHMC Ward Offices system is an initiative of the State government to bring administration closer to people by providing better civic services at the ward level. GHMC is the first metro city in the country to introduce a ward office system where different government departments work under a single umbrella, enabling people to lodge complaints over their civic grievances.

150 offices were to be set up in each of the 150 divisions with one ward office per division. 137 offices are already functioning, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said. The newly established 13 ward offices will be inaugurated by ministers, the mayor and other public representatives. 

The ward offices are set to be opened tomorrow including the ones in Ramgopalpet (Sanath Nagar), Bholakpur, Ramnagar (Musheerabad) and Tilaknagar (Amberpet); three in Goshamahal Constituency, Chintal Basthi (Khairatabad), Mehdipatnam (Nampally) and a few more places.

