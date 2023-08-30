BJP men weigh gains for party after Khammam meeting

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much anticipated public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was held in Khammam on Sunday, has left workers worried as it had no message for farmers though the event was christened Rythu Gosa- BJP Bharosa.

The BJP has managed to mobilise a 30,000-strong crowd in a district where it has practically no presence but the leaders wonder if the event had served the very objective for which it was organised. The BJP leaders feel that the party has to get its act together soon as the Congress is ahead of them, aggressively releasing the declarations meant to attract various sections, for example, the Rythu Declaration in Warangal, Youth Declaration in Hyderabad, and recently its SC/ST Declaration at Chevella.

In his short speech, BJP MLA and the party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender had assured that all the farm-related subsidies discontinued by the State government would be restored and that the BJP government in the State would procure every grain of paddy.

Amit Shah compared the funds spent on agriculture and farmers in Telangana during the UPA’s regime between 2004 and 2014, with NDA’s regime since 2014. He did speak about the increase in the minimum support price of paddy and the formation of 10,000 farmer-producer organisations under the NDA rule. However, the party insiders feel that the arrow fell short of its target, which is the BRS, as no assurances were made.

The party leaders also feel that attacking the AIMIM in Khammam couldn’t have had any impact on the farmers. They also feel that ‘car and steering’ allusion to the relationship between BRS and AIMIM, Shah’s favourite catch-phrase, has become more of a trite.

