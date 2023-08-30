BJP set to name new general secretary for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP central leadership is expected to appoint a new general secretary (organisation) for the party’s Telangana unit. This position has remained vacant for over a year since the transfer of Mantri Srinivas to Punjab where he is given the same responsibility.

BJP State President G Kishan Reddy recently visited Delhi and proposed to the party high command suitable candidates for the post. The appointee will be responsible for closely coordinating with prominent BJP figures Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh and the leadership of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state.

BJP insiders said that Kishan is advocating for Srinivas to return to the role, despite reservations from the RSS due to its discontent with how the party’s leadership managed his departure from Telangana.

Two prominent names have emerged as potential candidates: Dr. S. Prakash Reddy, the BJP State secretary and party spokesperson, and G Manohar Reddy, the BJP State vice-president. Prakash Reddy’s prospects appear bright given his lack of interest in contesting elections. Manohar Reddy’s name is under consideration, given his commendable organisation of party campaigns, such as ‘Poru Telangana’ and ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.

First list in September

Meanwhile, the BJP is finalising a list of 25 candidates for the upcoming elections. The list is expected to be announced in the first week of September.

Kishan hails decision to cut LPG price

Hailing the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce the LPG cylinder’s price by Rs 200 and to give 75 lakh new gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that it was proof of the Centre’s commitment towards the welfare of the commoners. Kishan Reddy, meanwhile, strongly condemned the lathi-charge on the BEd and DEd candidates, who were protesting at the Directorate of Education, demanding the government to issue a notification for filling 13,500 vacant teachers posts in the State and to postpone the Group-II exam. He said that the police action was proof that “the dark emergency era days are currently prevailing in Telangana”.

