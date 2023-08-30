Congress leaders wary of CPI getting Munugode ticket after alliance

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Congress leaders from the constituency are opposing the allotment of Munugode ticket to the CPI as part of the seat-sharing exercise as an alliance between the Congress and Left parties is on the cards.

In the past, the Congress and CPI won the seat three times each, and the BRS twice. BRS nomine K Prabhakar Reddy won the by-election for Munugode last year with support from the CPI. The honeymoon between the Left and the BRS is now on the rocks, with KCR unilaterally announcing BRS candidates for almost all seats, barring four in the State. Red-faced by the betrayal, the Left party leaders have now turned to the Congress to strike an alliance which is now causing jitters to the Congress aspirants in Munugode.

In the preliminary talks the CPI had with the Congress, it had sought four seats in the State including Munugode in Nalgonda district to which the grand old party responded positively.

But the Congress ticket aspirants in the constituency want the party not to allot the seat to the CPI. Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti, who contested the last by-election and lost, requested the high command not to allot the seat to the CPI. She reminded the Congress that its nominee won the Munugode seat in the 2018 election. Even though the ruling BRS and BJP have spent huge amounts of money in the by-election, the vote bank of Congress has remained unaffected, she said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Challa Krishna Reddy recently announced that he will contest on behalf of the Congress from this constituency. If Congress allotted the seat to the CPI, the Congress aspirants are preparing to contest as rebels.

