Ex-MP forms rebel group in BJP, in talks with Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly elections, several BJP leaders have formed a group to start discussions with senior Congress leaders as they have more or less decided to switch parties. According to sources, this group, which comprises a former MP and four former MLAs, has already started negotiations with the Congress leadership on the allocation of tickets.

Well-placed sources in the BJP said that the former MP had been maintaining some distance from the party and had skipped important programmes, even missing public meetings addressed by the BJP’s central leaders. He has adopted a stoic silence regarding BJP programmes. This former MP is keen to contest from a segment that comes under the Greater Hyderabad limits, the sources said.

The former MLAs are from Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar. They are keen on tickets from the segments they represented earlier. Meanwhile, a key member of this group told TNIE that the discussion is in the preliminary stage and the only thing they are sure of at this point in time is the fact that they will not join Congress unless they get concrete assurances.

The former MP who visited Delhi last week met a former chief minister and a sitting MP, as well as a senior AICC leader. He is believed to have been encouraged by the Congress leaders to join the party and they would take up the matter of ticket allocation with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to the former MP’s associates, he is planning to join the Congress next month. This could possibly happen during the public meeting that Sonia Gandhi is likely to address in the State. It may be mentioned here that the Telangana Congress plans to get Sonia Gandhi to release its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader who is aware of the former MP’s plans is believed to have alerted the saffron party high command. Sources said that Union Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the State, informally advised party leaders to wait and not make any hasty decisions. However, the group is no longer interested in continuing with the party, the sources said.

