Gang lifts fingerprints off government servers to rob citizens

The gang used just Aadhaar numbers and fingerprint data, coupled with bank names, to carry out the fraudulent transactions.

Published: 30th August 2023

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cybercrimes wing of the CID, Telangana on Tuesday arrested two Customer Service Point (CSP) agents, both part of a five-member gang, that used fingerprints procured from documents uploaded on government department servers, including sale deeds and other vital records, to siphon money off unsuspecting citizens. 

According to the police, the gang made use of the Aadhaar numbers and bank details obtained from the documents. The arrested duo was identified as Ranjit Shah (29) from Bihar and 21-year-old Safat Alam from West Bengal. They procured documents from servers of government departments of various States. 

Mahesh Bhagwat, additional director general of police (CID), said that while the department was yet to ascertain the exact sources of the stolen data, sleuths are investigating whether the data obtained by the gang was used for hacking or traded on the darknet. 

Three members of the gang, who were arrested earlier, had made silicon fingerprints using the impressions obtained from documents. They, along with the duo arrested on Tuesday, started obtaining documents that bore fingerprints. The silicon prints were then used to carry out unauthorised transactions through the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS). 

The police got a whiff of the crime in 2019 when a retired government employee noticed four unauthorised transactions totalling Rs 24,000 from his bank account. 

The police managed to trace the gang by zeroing in on the signals of mobile phones utilised for these transactions. While one member of the gang, Akmal Alam from Bihar, was apprehended in December 2022, the search continues for the remaining two fugitives. 

