Telangana government set to establish Public Transport department

HYDERABAD: The State government is set to establish a Public Transport department, which will result in the deployment of all existing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers as official government employees. This significant move will come into effect once Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan grants approval and signs the TSRTC merger Bill.

The State Legislative Assembly formally passed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023. The merger of TSRTC is projected to impose an annual financial burden of approximately Rs 3,000 crore on the State exchequer.

TSRTC sources said that the corporation employs more than 43,000 workers, who are now poised for revised salaries based on government pay scales, commencing in September and to be reflected in October. This marks a significant departure from the scenario where drivers and conductors were grappling with low salaries, they added.

In addition to these structural changes, a committee has been formed to oversee the formulation of guidelines for about 10 wings. These include various aspects such as operations, engineering, stores, and logistics. Sources said the role of TSRTC’s managing director will transition into that of the public transport commissioner, while the executive directors will assume positions equivalent to assistant commissioners. Even drivers and conductors are expected to be assigned clerical designations.

Previously, the governor had recommended that the ownership rights pertaining to lands, assets and properties of TSRTC should remain vested within the corporation itself, exclusively for its utilisation. This provision remains intact even after the assimilation of its employees into the government.

Furthermore, Tamilisai emphasised the importance of equitable treatment for TSRTC employees once they are integrated into the government system. This entails aligning their emoluments with those of other State government employees, ensuring consistency across various parameters such as salary, transfers, promotions, retirement pensions, provident funds, and other financial benefits.

Shifting gears to a different initiative, the TSRTC is celebrating Rakhi Pournami by extending a special gesture to women passengers travelling on their buses. It has unveiled plans for an expansive lucky draw event, spanning the entire State, which aims to recognise and reward women commuters. The winners will be granted prizes valued at Rs 5.50 lakh. Notably, a total of 33 prizes will be distributed, with three winners to be selected from each region.

Female passengers travelling on TSRTC buses on August 30 and 31 can participate in the lucky draw. Upon completing their journeys, participants are requested to inscribe their names and contact numbers on the backside of their tickets. These entries will be collected and collated at a designated location. The lucky draw process will be administered individually for each region, with officials responsible for selecting three winners.

