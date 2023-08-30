Home States Telangana

Three-year-old crushed to death under school bus in Telangana

According to Mulkanoor sub-inspector N Sai Babu, the driver, D Rajeshwar, who did not notice Shivanshu, drove, leading to the boy being crushed to death.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Shivanshu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A three-year-old boy, Shivanshu, was crushed to death under the wheels of a school bus at Chinthalapally village of Bheemadevarpalli Mandal in Hanamkonda district on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place when Shivanshu lurched towards the rear side of the vehicle while his mother, Mamatha, was busy helping her other son into the bus. 

The driver, D Rajeshwar, who did not notice Shivanshu, drove, leading to the boy being crushed to death, according to Mulkanoor sub-inspector N Sai Babu.

Observing the accident, Mamatha fell unconscious while the driver fled from the spot.  The police shifted the body to the Huzurabad Government Hospital for an autopsy. Subsequently, Rajeshwar was apprehended and taken into custody, the SI said, adding that a case under Section 304(A) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the driver.

TAGS
accidentbus

