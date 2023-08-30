TS-RERA show cause notice to three developers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) has initiated action against three builders, issuing them show-cause notices for alleged violations of norms in their real estate projects. These builders have been directed to provide their responses within 15 days.

Following directives from TS-RERA chairman N Satyanarayana, show-cause notices have been sent to three projects. Firstly, Nani Developers, located near Supraja Hospital on Nagole X Roads, received a show cause notice for proceeding without proper permissions for the Sri Lakshminarasimha Country-3 project and were sent a notice for engaging in projects in Yadadri and for promoting ventures through pamphlets and brochures without obtaining necessary registration.

Another notice was directed at Arna Infra Developers in Prem Nagar Colony, Khairatabad, for the sale of open plots in Maheshwaram without obtaining RERA registration. Their extensive promotional activities through brochures also came under scrutiny.

Similarly, Ashurudu Property Private Limited, situated on Manda Mallamma X Roads in the Karmanghat area, was served a show cause notice for selling open plots along the Nagarjunasagar Highway in Chintapalli and in Amanagal along the Srisailam Highway. These sales were executed under the names of projects “Arambu” and “Aranya” without obtaining the necessary RERA registration, the regulatory body said.

Satyanarayana cautioned that in accordance with the RERA Act, advertisements must not be disseminated without proper RERA registration. Any violation of these regulations would result in legal action taken against the offenders.

Crackdown underway

This recent move comes on the heels of TS-RERA’s actions taken last Wednesday, wherein notices were issued to five construction companies for their failure to comply with rules and regulations.

