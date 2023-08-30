Woman found murdered at Nanakramguda, rape suspected 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a 38-year-old woman, who had gone missing four days ago, was found in a decomposed state in the cellar of an under-construction building at Nanakramguda on Tuesday.

As the body was without clothes, the police suspect that the woman was raped and later bludgeoned to death. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm their suspicion.

According to the police, the victim and her family lived in Gowlidoddi. She worked at construction sites and also collected waste material to sell it to scrap dealers.

The woman went missing on August 25 when she had gone to collect scrap. Her husband lodged a complaint two days after she went missing.

Meanwhile, the body lying in the cellar began decomposing and the police were informed. Suspecting it to be of the same woman, they informed the husband who identified the body.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the woman’s murder, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a comprehensive report from the chief secretary, the DGP, and the commissioner of police within 48 hours.

