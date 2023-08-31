Chennamaneni shot in the arm for Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming Dr Chennamaneni Vikas, the son of former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, and his wife Dr Deepa into the party fold, BJP State president Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the couple has been carrying out various social service activities in and around Vemulawada, and plans to do more by joining active politics.

The entire BJP State leadership, including party general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and MPs K Laxman and Dharmapuri Arvind, were present at the BJP party office at Nampally to welcome Vikas into the party.

Addressing the media later, Kishan said that the couple joined the BJP influenced by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the BRS government was getting revenues by auctioning public property and sale of liquor while failing to pay its employees their salaries on time.

“Six months before the elections they called for the lucky draw for allotment of liquor shops to mobilise funds for the elections. This had never happened anywhere else in the country. The State government doesn’t care even if the people’s health is ruined or the lives of youth are destroyed. Despite innumerable women losing their husbands to alcohol addiction, the government is least concerned. The Kalvakuntla family is thriving on the blood of the people of Telangana,” Kishan alleged.

He alleged that the State government was putting Aasara pensions in one hand and taking back the money by placing an alcohol bottle on the other.

Stating that there were 40 localities in Hyderabad where the poor do not have permanent and or pucca houses, the BJP state president said that BRS and Congress were taking prime properties in the city for their party offices with a mutual understanding.

“On the other hand, the BRS government can neither find land to build 2BHK houses for the poor nor will it allot lands for Union government projects,” he said, adding that Vikas and Deepa have joined BJP to see the political change which is desperately needed in the State.

“There is a need to protect Telangana and defeat the BRS which has been making alcohol flow like water. To make this happen, intellectuals and educated people should join the BJP,” Kishan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vikas said that he was inspired by the leadership of BJP stalwarts like Atal Behari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi, and has shared a good bond with many BJP leaders for a long time. He assured that he would carry out whatever responsibility entrusted to him.

