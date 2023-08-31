Congress kept word, BRS men lying: Uttam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hailing Rahul Gandhi for launching the Gruha Laxmi scheme in Karnataka, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BRS government failed to implement its assurances in the State.

Speaking to reporters here, Uttam accused the BRS of spreading falsehoods against the Congress, though the party has been fulfilling all the promises that it made to the people of Karnataka during the recent Assembly elections. “The Congress will fulfil all promises being made to the people of Telangana too,” he averred.

Uttam said that every household in Karnataka was already getting free power up to 200 units. He said the third guarantee - the Anna Bhagya Scheme where each family gets 20 kg of rice per unit has been implemented. Further, he said nearly 3.05 crore women across Karnataka have got free bus passes.

“The BRS leaders are in a state of fear and frustration following the serious anti-incumbency wave against their government. Congress will sweep the coming Assembly elections and form the next government in the state. Unlike other parties, Congress always delivers on promises. The Congress will restore the Old Pension Scheme in Telangana after winning the next Assembly elections,” Uttam said.

Listing out some failed promises, the Congress MP said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoodwinked the people on the promise of making a Dalit the CM, 2BHK houses for the poor, KG-to-PG free education, 12 per cent quota for Muslims and STs, three acres of land for poor Dalit and ST families, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 to jobless youth, etc, “Overall, KCR government made 99 major promises in 2014 and 2018 elections.

However, it did not fulfil even nine major promises,” Uttam said, adding that in comparison, every assurance made to the people in Karnataka and other Congress-ruled States has been fulfilled. Uttam said that there was a serious anti-incumbency wave in Telangana and the BRS would be completely wiped out.

