Justice league: Telangana High Court orders AGP to submit original gazette register

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing doubts over the authenticity of the documents submitted, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the assistant government pleader (AGP) to present the original gazette register in a sealed cover.

The court was hearing a writ appeal filed by M/s Balaji Spinners, seeking quashing of the preliminary notification dated January 31, 2021, pertaining to the acquisition of 102 acres in Mutrajpally village of Gajwel mandal to establish an R&R Colony for families displaced by the construction of Mallannasagar reservoir.

During the hearing, the AGP provided the relevant documents enclosed within a sealed cover. Upon examination of the documents, the Chief Justice expressed disapproval and noted that the seemingly manipulated register was presented.

The register appeared to have been prepared recently as it had consistent handwriting and ink usage throughout the entire year-long duration of the register. The CJ cautioned the respondents of the serious implications of such actions.

Aadhaar not must for pattadar passbook: Judge

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to consider a request made by the petitioner, Amina Begum, and issue the pattadar passbook-cum-title deed for a 6-acre parcel of agricultural land situated in Kothrepally village, Vikarabad mandal of the same district, without compelling her to submit her Aadhaar or other details.

The judge said that the reconsideration should be carried out in accordance with the law. Notably, the judge said that the petitioner should not be compelled to submit her Aadhaar card or any related details, as per the judgment passed by the Supreme Court in Justice KS Putta Swamy and Another v. Union of India case. In this precedent-setting judgment, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that Indian citizens cannot be denied statutory benefits solely on the basis of not possessing an Aadhaar card.

Earlier, Amina Begum had moved the high court challenging the denial of Pattadar passbook-cum-title deed to her due to her lack of an Aadhaar number, though she had been in possession of the land since the year 2003.

GO regularising land sale through notary-challenged

The Bhagyanagar Citizens Welfare Association has challenged the validity of GO 84, dated July 26, 2023, which allows the regularisation of property transactions through unregistered documents with the attestation of a notary.

In its PIL, the Association contended that the GO, which pertains to non-agricultural urban properties in Telangana, is legally problematic, arbitrary, and infringes upon constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 246, and 254 of the Constitution.

The petitioner told the court that the GO introduces a procedure for legitimising sale transactions carried out through notary for non-agricultural urban properties, even properties that are categorised as Prohibited Properties under Section 22A of the Registration Act, 1908.

The court has taken up the PIL. The respondents named are the State government represented by the chief secretary, principal secretary of the Revenue (Registration-I) department, principal secretary, director and commissioner of the MAUD department.

PIL suggests lottery to pick Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

A bench of the Telangana High Court, presided over by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Wednesday directed the State government to submit its response to a PIL challenging the validity of GO 8 directing district collectors to identify SC families for implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme.

In his PIL, petitioner Keethineedi Akil Sri Guru Teja informed the court that GO 8, dated June 24, 2023, directs district collectors to identify 1,100 SC families in each Assembly constituency, except the Huzurabad segment, for the selection of SC individuals for receiving financial assistance of `10 lakh per family under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The petitioner asserted that this GO is illegal, arbitrary, and driven by ulterior motives as it violates principles of natural justice as well as Articles 14, 19, 21, and 300A of the Constitution.

The petitioner urged the court to nullify the GO and instruct the respondents to solicit applications from SCs and to identify Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries through a lottery system.

