KCR plays his cards as Vidyasagar’s son joins BJP 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: Politics in the Vemulawada Assembly segment took an interesting turn on Wednesday after Dr Chennamaneni Vikas Raj and his wife Dr Deepa joined the BJP in the presence of saffron party state president G Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the party office in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Vikas Raj is the son of former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and also the cousin of sitting MLA from Vemulawada, Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu, who is from the BRS. Vikas Raj’s father Ch Vidyasagar Rao and former MLA Ch Rajeshwar Rao were brothers. Ramesh is the son of the late Rajeshwar Rao.

The ruling BRS has denied the ticket to Ramesh, citing his citizenship and has named Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao as its candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls. After denying him the ticket, the BRS government appointed Ramesh as the adviser to the government on agriculture affairs. However, Ramesh adopted a stoic silence in the segment after the BRS denied him the ticket.

KCR meets Ramesh

Sensing trouble, Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao invited Ramesh to Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. During their interaction, Ramesh said that Telangana, which had faced an agricultural crisis for over six decades, is relieved now. He also said that farming is now a profitable profession, an achievement that KCR made possible in just 10 years due to his leadership.

The government adviser also said that Telangana has become a role model for the country in the implementation of agricultural policies and development. “KCR’s vision has addressed the plight of the farmers,” he added. The government adviser said he will take up the responsibility entrusted to him by the chief minister with sincerity and prepare for future challenges in the second phase of agricultural development under the leadership of Rao.

Ticket aspirants nervous over entry of Vikas

It may be mentioned here that BRS candidate Chelmeda Laxminarsimha Rao, sitting MLA Ramesh and BJP aspirant Ch Vikas Raj all hail from the same Velma caste. With the entry of Vikas Raj, aspirants in the BJP for the Vemulawada Assembly seat are worried about their political future. It remains to be seen whether the Chennamaneni family retains the Vemulawada seat or not.

