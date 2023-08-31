KLIS Package-9 named after Chennamaneni Rajeshwara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name Package 9 of the Kaleshwaram Project (Malkapeta Reservoir along Mid Manair and Upper Manair with its surrounding canals) after the freedom fighter and senior political leader Chennamaneni Rajeshwara Rao.

KCR took the decision to formally name Package-9, which supplies irrigation and drinking water to the Vemulawada Assembly constituency in Sircilla district, after Rajeshwara Rao on August 31, the latter’s birth centenary.

Recalling Rajeshwar Rao’s services, the chief minister said: “Rajeshwara Rao was a freedom fighter, a first-generation politician of Telangana and a great leader who constantly fought for the cause of people. He remains the most popular leader in Sircilla and Vemulawada.”

Reminding that Rajeshwara Rao was elected MLA many times and fought for lift schemes to solve irrigation and drinking water problems of the people, KCR said: “We have constructed lift schemes and irrigation projects in Telangana to fulfil his aspirations.

People of this area where Rajeshwara Rao worked as a public representative are receiving irrigation water through Package 9 built as part of the Kaleshwaram scheme. Water is being supplied from Mid Manair (SRR) to Upper Manair through lifts. The government named Malkapeta reservoir after Rajeshwara Rao in honour and recognition of his services to the society.”

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to name Package 9 of the Kaleshwaram Project (Malkapeta Reservoir along Mid Manair and Upper Manair with its surrounding canals) after the freedom fighter and senior political leader Chennamaneni Rajeshwara Rao. KCR took the decision to formally name Package-9, which supplies irrigation and drinking water to the Vemulawada Assembly constituency in Sircilla district, after Rajeshwara Rao on August 31, the latter’s birth centenary. Recalling Rajeshwar Rao’s services, the chief minister said: “Rajeshwara Rao was a freedom fighter, a first-generation politician of Telangana and a great leader who constantly fought for the cause of people. He remains the most popular leader in Sircilla and Vemulawada.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reminding that Rajeshwara Rao was elected MLA many times and fought for lift schemes to solve irrigation and drinking water problems of the people, KCR said: “We have constructed lift schemes and irrigation projects in Telangana to fulfil his aspirations. People of this area where Rajeshwara Rao worked as a public representative are receiving irrigation water through Package 9 built as part of the Kaleshwaram scheme. Water is being supplied from Mid Manair (SRR) to Upper Manair through lifts. The government named Malkapeta reservoir after Rajeshwara Rao in honour and recognition of his services to the society.”