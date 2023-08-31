MoU inked to introduce French in government schools in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) signed an MoU with the Institut Français en Inde (IFI - The French Institute in India) on Wednesday to introduce French language in government schools run by the TSWREI and TTWREI Societies.

Varun Sharma, Senior Fellow, Government of Telangana said, French will be taught to students of V to XII in 10 TSWREIS and TTWREIS schools each. IFI will train TSWREIS and TTWREIS teachers in communicative French and give students access to its cultural and academic platforms. It will also organise workshops and seminars to raise awareness among students about universities in France and scholarship opportunities.

Dr. E Naveen Nicolas, Secretary of TSWREIS, noted that education is a powerful means to achieve the goal of social justice. The partnership will also focus on building in-house teacher capacity to teach French in the long run.

Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France for Telangana, Karnataka and AP, said that the “French for All, French for a Better Future” initiative will be of great benefit to the students, as it will help them to learn a global language and gain a better understanding of the world.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) signed an MoU with the Institut Français en Inde (IFI - The French Institute in India) on Wednesday to introduce French language in government schools run by the TSWREI and TTWREI Societies. Varun Sharma, Senior Fellow, Government of Telangana said, French will be taught to students of V to XII in 10 TSWREIS and TTWREIS schools each. IFI will train TSWREIS and TTWREIS teachers in communicative French and give students access to its cultural and academic platforms. It will also organise workshops and seminars to raise awareness among students about universities in France and scholarship opportunities. Dr. E Naveen Nicolas, Secretary of TSWREIS, noted that education is a powerful means to achieve the goal of social justice. The partnership will also focus on building in-house teacher capacity to teach French in the long run.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France for Telangana, Karnataka and AP, said that the “French for All, French for a Better Future” initiative will be of great benefit to the students, as it will help them to learn a global language and gain a better understanding of the world.