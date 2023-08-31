Mystery shrouds techie’s death as sister found missing

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The police are yet to unravel the mystery shrouding the death of 24-year-old software engineer Banka Deepthi at Bheemuni Dubba in Korutla on Monday night.

The police who came to know about the death on Tuesday, quickly formed special teams to probe the reasons for her death. Curiously, her sibling left home, which only deepened the mystery.

According to police, Deepthi who worked from home was found dead on a sofa in her residence under suspicious circumstances, when her parents were away in Hyderabad to attend their relatives’ housewarming ceremony.

Chandana is also a software engineer and works from home. Deepthi’s father Srinivas Reddy on Monday night made a phone call to his daughters but neither responded. He immediately called the neighbours who found Deepthi lying on a sofa set.

Her parents, suspecting that something was fishy, rushed home. Her father said he did not know the reason or if they had boyfriends. Earlier, Deepthi’s sister appeared on CCTV cameras at the Korutla bus station.

Korutla DSP V Ravinder Reddy and Metpally police inspected her house. Forensic experts collected evidence. The police found liquor bottles in the kitchen.

Korutla CI M Praveen Kumar told the media that they were treating Deepthi’s death as one occurring under suspicious circumstances. The injuries were not grievous. He said once they talked to her sister, they would know more about what could have led to her death. The police are looking for her. Meanwhile, Chandana released an audio clip to her brother Sai in which she said that she did not know what had happened and how Deepthi died.

She said her boyfriend brought liquor (vodka) which Deepthi consumed. Later, Deepthi fell asleep. Then, she and her boyfriend left the house together. She wondered why she should kill Deepthi and washed her hands of any responsibility for the death.

