Narlapur test charging paves way for Palamuru pumps to be switched on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 400/11 kV substation at Narlapur, which is part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), was successfully test charged by power utility officials on Wednesday.

The technical charging of the 400 kV Narlapur substation has paved the way for the Irrigation department to operationalise the pumps of PRLIS in a phased manner. The PRLIS is designed to irrigate 12.3 lakh acres.

The Narlapur substation was test-charged by TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao along with TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy and State government adviser (irrigation) Penta Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Rao said that PRLIS was the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. As per the directions of the chief minister, Transco took up the work of construction of four 400 kV substations along with connected 400 kV lines of 300 km with an investment of `2,155 crore for extending bulk power supply to PRLIS.

The four 400 kV substations are being constructed at Narlapur, Yedula, Vattem and Uddandapur under PRLIS. The 400/11 kV Narlapur substation consists of nine 165 MVA power transformers and 2x25 MVA station transformers. On Wednesday, the 400 kV lines from Dindi to Yedula (60 km) and Yedula to Narlapur (30 km) were test charged successfully and 400 kV supply was extended to 400 kV Narlapur Lift Irrigation substation. The power utilities have taken up the work of construction of the 400 kV Narlapur substation on a war footing basis.

The Narlapur pump house has nine 145 MW motors for pumping water from the backshore of the Srisailam reservoir. The Irrigation department is all set to take up the dry run of 145 MW motors at the Narlapur pump house within a few days.

It is pertinent to note that, the 145 MW motors of the Narlapur pump house are bigger than Bahubali motors of 139 MW capacity used at the Ramadugu pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

The power utilities are working in close coordination with the Irrigation department. The 11 kV supply was already extended to various panels of the Narlapur pump house. Directors of Transco G Narsing Rao, J Surya Prakash and other officials were present.

