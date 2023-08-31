One-day training held for Telangana police ahead of Assembly elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, a one-day training programme was conducted for the police officials of Telangana on Wednesday at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj. The training programme aimed to enhance their understanding of security modules critical for ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj emphasised the dynamic nature of technology and the challenges it poses in the evolving landscape. He noted the extensive media coverage of election-related events and the difficulty in implementing corrective measures swiftly. The training provided a crucial opportunity for the police officers to adapt to new strategies and techniques for maintaining security during elections.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, addressed the officers on various security-related aspects, ranging from suspect vehicle checks for illegal transportation of cash or liquor to the management of polling stations on Election day. He emphasised the importance of maintaining good practices and transparency to ensure peaceful and fair elections.

Anjani Kumar pointed out that nearly 700 police personnel had been reshuffled in accordance with the Election Commission’s directives. He highlighted the establishment of 80-85 check posts along the inter-state borders with Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Orissa. Integrated with closed-circuit cameras, these checkpoints are poised to bolster security measures.

