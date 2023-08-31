Home States Telangana

Revanth: BJP, BRS deceiving people with announcements

The TPCC president found fault with the BJP-led Union government for reducing just Rs 200 per domestic LPG refill

Published: 31st August 2023

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP and BRS governments of hoodwinking the people in the name of reduction of LPG refill price and filling up of teacher posts, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that it was all an election stunt.

“It is not a mega DSC. It is a ‘daga’ (fraud) DSC,” the TPCC chief said, finding fault with the State government for announcing the DSC just before the elections. 

“According to Education Department statistics, 21,000 posts are vacant in the State. According to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, 13,000 posts are vacant. Then why was the notification issued only for 5,000 posts?” Revanth said in a tweet on Wednesday. 

The TPCC president also found fault with the BJP-led Union government for reducing just Rs 200 per domestic LPG refill. “It’s like a thief ‘generously’ giving back Rs 200 after looting everything,” Revanth said, reminding that the Modi government had increased LPG cylinder price to over Rs 1,150 from Rs 410 in Congress rule. 

“A thief robbed of a person everything and told the victim to keep Rs 200 for travel expenses. The reduction of LPG cylinder refill price is like that,” Revanth said.

BJP, BRS men from Quthbullapur join Congress 

Meanwhile, several BJP and BRS leaders from the Quthbullapur Assembly segment joined the Congress at Revanth’s residence on Wednesday. He told them that development in slums in Hyderabad took place during the Congress regime. Revanth said that the failures of the BRS government should be taken to the people. 

He called upon the Congress rank and file to move forward with the slogan ‘Tiragabadadam... Tarimikodadam’. “As soon as the Congress comes to power, the elderly, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, toddy tappers, weavers, AIDS patients, filaria and dialysis patients will be given a monthly pension of Rs 4,000,” Revanth said. 

He said that two lakh government vacancies would be filled and LPG cylinders would be provided for Rs 500 each. The TPCC chief said that the government would bear medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor through Aarogyasri. 

Revanth said that every poor person who builds a house will be given Rs 5 lakh. He recalled that the Congress in Karnataka has implemented four of the five assurances given by the party in the Assembly elections and said that the party never fails to implement its assurances.

