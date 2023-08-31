Tech firm to set up unit in Nizamabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced that GlobalLogic, an independent subsidiary of the Hitachi Group, is all set to establish its operations in Nizamabad. This significant development comes after a month-long series of interactions and engagements between Kavitha and GlobalLogic. She announced this on the Twitter platform on Wednesday.

The discussions between Kavitha and GlobalLogic commenced in July of this year, and within 29 days, GlobalLogic is poised to kickstart its operations at the IT Nizamabad office.

The establishment of GlobalLogic’s presence in Nizamabad is a testament to the region’s growing reputation as a hub for technological innovation and a promising destination for businesses in the IT sector.

During this past month, Kavitha has taken proactive steps to boost employment opportunities for the youth of Nizamabad. She has successfully hosted two job melas in the region.

Kavitha expressed her delight at the rapid progress and collaboration achieved with GlobalLogic. This venture not only signifies the expansion of GlobalLogic’s footprint but also underscores Nizamabad’s potential as an emerging tech-savvy destination.

