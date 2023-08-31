Telangana aiming to establish 3,000 EV charging centres by 2025

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is aiming to establish 3,000 electric charging centres in Telangana by 2025. The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), along with private players, is actively participating in setting up these charging centres. This initiative extends beyond Hyderabad, as private individuals are invited to establish the centres across all districts, mandals, and highways encompassing a total of 614 locations.

TSREDCO Chairman Y Sathish Reddy emphasised the corporation’s efforts to promote EV usage across the state in collaboration with the government. He highlighted the successful establishment of 405 EV charging stations in Hyderabad.

The chairman highlighted the landmark establishment of charging centres through a public-private partnership, specifically mentioning the successful operation of the first such station in Yadadri. Private companies are now entrusted with the task of establishing both fast and slow charging centres across the State.

Adilabad to get 70 EV charging centres

The erstwhile Adilabad district will be getting 70 EV charging centres. Speaking to TNIE, TSREDCO district manager, B Nivarthi said that as the demand for EV vehicles is increasing rapidly in Adilabad, the corporation has decided to establish 70 new charging stations.

The corporation has called for the general public who would be given 200 to 500 sq. yds of land to set up the charging centres. Those interested can fill out the application form online by September 4 and submit it at the Head Office in Hyderabad.

The set up of the centre will cost around Rs 15 to 20 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh should be paid to TSREDCO and the remaining would be spent on charging machine, electric transformer and other facilities. Besides this, plans are also on to roll out EV buses in the district soon.

HYDERABAD: The State government is aiming to establish 3,000 electric charging centres in Telangana by 2025. The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), along with private players, is actively participating in setting up these charging centres. This initiative extends beyond Hyderabad, as private individuals are invited to establish the centres across all districts, mandals, and highways encompassing a total of 614 locations. TSREDCO Chairman Y Sathish Reddy emphasised the corporation’s efforts to promote EV usage across the state in collaboration with the government. He highlighted the successful establishment of 405 EV charging stations in Hyderabad. The chairman highlighted the landmark establishment of charging centres through a public-private partnership, specifically mentioning the successful operation of the first such station in Yadadri. Private companies are now entrusted with the task of establishing both fast and slow charging centres across the State.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adilabad to get 70 EV charging centres The erstwhile Adilabad district will be getting 70 EV charging centres. Speaking to TNIE, TSREDCO district manager, B Nivarthi said that as the demand for EV vehicles is increasing rapidly in Adilabad, the corporation has decided to establish 70 new charging stations. The corporation has called for the general public who would be given 200 to 500 sq. yds of land to set up the charging centres. Those interested can fill out the application form online by September 4 and submit it at the Head Office in Hyderabad. The set up of the centre will cost around Rs 15 to 20 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh should be paid to TSREDCO and the remaining would be spent on charging machine, electric transformer and other facilities. Besides this, plans are also on to roll out EV buses in the district soon.