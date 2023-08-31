Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court paves way for transfer of government school teachers

This provision applies to teachers’ spouses working in the schools run by the State government, local bodies, central government, public sector undertakings, and aided institutions.

Published: 31st August 2023

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, has paved the way for the transfer of government school teachers. The court modified its earlier interim orders issued on February 14 and March 7, restraining the government from the exercise as the teachers challenged the constitutional validity of the ‘Telangana Teachers Regulation of Transfers’ rules of 2023, made through GO Ms No 5, on January 25.

The petition also argued that the rules were not tabled in the Legislative Assembly for discussion. The Chief Justice Bench, in its orders on Wednesday, granted permission to the State government to proceed with the transfer of government teachers in accordance with Rule 6 (10).

This provision applies to teachers’ spouses working in the schools run by the State government, local bodies, central government, public sector undertakings, and aided institutions. Notably, the court did not accede to the requests of the teachers unions, which sought special points for office-bearers during the transfer process. “Prima facie, this court does not find any justification for providing a grant of special points to the office-bearers of the teachers association to the extent of 10 points sought by them,” the bench said.

During the proceedings, J. Ramchander Rao, additional advocate general (AAG), informed the bench that the rules were formulated under the powers granted by the Telangana Education Act of 1982, under the proviso of Article 309 of the Constitution. The rules established under the ‘Telangana Teachers Regulation of Transfers’ rules of 2023, as outlined in GO Ms No 5, lay out guidelines for the transfer of government teachers throughout the State.

Furthermore, the AAG conveyed to the court that Section 99 of the Telangana Education Act, 1982 mandates that every rule established under the Act must be presented before the State Legislature soon after its issuance. As a result, the rules were tabled before the Telangana State Legislative Assembly in August. Chikkudu Prabhakar, legal counsel for the petitioners, opposed this assertion by stating that although the rules were presented in the Assembly, they were not subjected to any discussion.

Telangana High Court

